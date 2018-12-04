How One Song Took on New Meaning for Kim Ramsthel

Do It For The Love Honors Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

At the recent 3rd annual Do It For The Love Rocker’s Ball in San Francisco, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were honored with the Founder’s Award. Because of their generosity, time and talent, DIFTL helped grant live music wishes to bring hope and healing to those suffering from illness and trauma.

This year, one recipient was Kim Ramsthel.

As she continues her battle with stage four metastatic breast cancer, she’s found comfort in McGraw’s 2004 hit song “Live Like You Were Dying.” And she wanted the chance to tell him in person how much it meant to her.

“Just after receiving my diagnosis, I heard ’Living Like You Were Dying’ come on the radio, and the words of the song took on a whole new meaning,” Ramsthel shared with the crowd at the DIFTL event. This past June, the wish-granting non-profit organization sent Ramsthel and her friends to the Soul2Soul tour in Eugene, Oregon.

While DIFTL grants wishes for all kinds of live music, the list of country artists who have made wishes come true in 2018 alone is long: Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, Brantley Gilbert, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell.

Soul2Soul’s Brian Kaplan was at the Rocker’s Ball to accept the award on behalf of McGraw and Hill and their Soul2Soul touring company.

McGraw will head back out on the road for a string of shows in 2019, starting with a Feb. 1 show in Atlantic City.



