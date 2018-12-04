Report: Pilot Error Caused Troy Gentry’s Death

Just minutes after pilot James Evan Robinson took off in the Schweitzer 269 Charlie 1 helicopter with Troy Gentry on board, he told the staff on the ground that he couldn’t control the engine. His plan was to cut the engine and try to glide in in an attempted emergency landing.

That’s what, according to the final report from the National Transportation Safety Board, ultimately caused Gentry and Robinson to die in the crash in the woods outside of the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey on September 8, 2017. The NTSB added that the maintenance crew’s failure to rig the throttle control assembly before the flight also contributed to the crash.

Gentry, one half of the country duo Montgomery Gentry, was taking advantage of some down time before playing a show that night.



Two months after the crash, Gentry's widow Angie took the couple's daughter Kaylee to the CMA Awards in Nashville.




