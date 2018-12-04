Writers of Jake Owen’s “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” Fêted in Nashville

A ceiling-high Christmas tree, its pinpoint yellow lights winking a welcome, greeted the guests scurrying into Nashville’s CMA building late Monday afternoon (Dec. 3) to honor the writers of Jake Owen’s latest No. 1 single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).”
As the crowd gathered, two bartenders dispensed copious amounts of wine and beer while more temperate partygoers lingered at the nearby buffet table with its offerings of chicken nachos, herbed goat cheese and roasted tomato crostini, pastrami and Swiss sliders and three flavors of chocolate brownies (crème de menthe, double Dutch and peppermint).
The celebration of songwriters Craig Wiseman, Tommy Cecil, Jody Stevens and David Ray was jointly sponsored by the performance rights organizations BMI and ASCAP. BMI’s David Preston and ASCAP’s Beth Brinker co-hosted.
Absent from the festivities was the song’s fifth credited songwriter, John Mellencamp, whose 1982 pop hit, “Jack & Diane” inspired the spinoff.