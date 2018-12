Elsewhere, It’s Christmas All Over the Charts

Kane Brown Racks Up Another Top Single as Luke Combs Maintains No. 1 Album

Joyous Noel, y’all.

Billboard’s country albums chart abounds this week with Christmas fare — most of it returning collections but with one new batch from Brenda Lee.

Before we get to that, though, let’s raise a hot-buttered rum to Kane Brown, whose “Lose It” now ranks as the nation’s most-played country song. It achieved that stature after a 24-week ascent and is Brown’s third No. 1 single.



Luke Combs ’ This One’s for You is still the top country album — as it has been for weeks.

The Best of Brenda Lee: 20th Century Masters: The Christmas Collection debuts at No. 11.

Our returning holiday packages are Elvis Presley’s It’s Christmas Time (soaring in at No. 3), Burl Ives’ Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (No. 5), Brett Eldredge’s Glow (No. 17), Lady Antebellum’s On This Winter’s Night (No. 25), Alan Jackson’s Let It Be Christmas (No. 35) and Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s Once Upon a Christmas (No. 44).

Also bouncing back into action we find John Prine’s The Tree of Forgiveness (No. 23), The Essential Elvis Presley (No. 28), Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (No. 39) and Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me (No. 45).

There are three new songs — Garth Brooks’ “Stronger Than Me” (coming aboard at No. 56), Cole Swindell’s “Love You Too Late” (No. 57) and Jon Langston’s “When It Comes to Loving You” (No. 60).

Brothers Osborne’s “I Don’t Remember You (Before Me)” re-enters at No. 59.

The No. 2 and No. 4 albums, respectively, are Brown’s Experiment and the self-titled Dan + Shay.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs, in descending order, are Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot” (last week’s No. 1), Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me,” Dan + Shay’s “Speechless” and Mitchell Tenpenny’s “Drunk Me.”

It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas.