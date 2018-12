It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and CMT is celebrating the season with some equally wonderful holiday movies…and a few of your tried and true favorites, of course.

From now until Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, celebrate Merry Mondays with A Country Christmas, 1985’s Santa Claus: The Movie starring Dudley Moore, and Christmas episodes of Last Man Standing. It all begins at 8/7c on CMT.

Love is once again in the air with Rom Com Weekend, all-day Sunday, Dec. 9, featuring favorites Along Came Polly, How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days, and Legally Blonde.

Sunday, Dec. 16 will be larger than life with Jurassic Weekend, an all-day Sunday marathon featuring Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III.

Fans with the need for speed, this one’s for you: on Dec. 22 enjoy Saturday in the fast lane with all day Top Gun, Days of Thunder and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

