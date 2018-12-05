Music

Wait. Blake Shelton Hates Making Music Videos?

He Certainly Had Us Fooled 35 Times
by 52m ago

You’d never know that Blake Shelton hated making music videos by the looks of all Blake Shelton’s music videos.

And yet, when his girlfriend Gwen Stefani was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (Dec. 4), that’s what she claimed. “We got to do a video together,” Stefani told DeGeneres of their new Christmas collaboration. “And it was really crazy because Blake actually hates doing music videos. Hates!”

Stefani added that she kind of had to coerce Shelton to make it happen. “His manager was like, ’He’ll do it, but he’ll only do a performance thing,'” she said, “and then we just kept talking him into more and more and more.”

And yet, Shelton has been making official music videos since 2001. You can see for yourself what 17 years of music videos look like, from his first to his last. We collected 35, and honestly, he doesn’t look like he was coerced in any of them. So if he doesn’t like making them, he must be a damn good actor.

  1. ”Austin”

  2. ”Ol’ Red”

  3. ”The Baby”

  4. ”Heavy Liftin'”

  5. ”Some Beach”

  6. ”Goodbye Time”

  7. ”Nobody But Me”

  8. ”Don’t Make Me”

  9. ”The More I Drink”

  10. ”Home”

  11. ”She Wouldn’t Be Gone”

  12. ”Hillbilly Bone”

  13. ”All About Tonight”

  14. ”Who Are You When I’m Not Looking”

  15. ”Kiss My Country Ass”

  16. ”Footloose”

  17. ”God Gave Me You”

  18. ”Drink On It”

  19. ”Over”

  20. ”Sure Be Cool If You Did”

  21. ”Boys ’Round Here”

  22. ”Mine Would Be You”

  23. ”Doin’ What She Likes”

  24. ”Neon Light”

  25. ”Lonely Tonight”

  26. ”Sangria”

  27. ”Gonna”

  28. ”Came Here to Forget”

  29. ”Savior’s Shadow”

  30. ”She’s Got a Way with Words”

  31. ”Every Time I Hear That Song”

  32. ”I’ll Name the Dogs”

  33. ”I Lived It”

  34. ”Turnin’ Me On”

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.