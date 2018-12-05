Only more one day until CMT premieres its brand new special 2018 Americanafest. The 90-minute special celebrates the Americana genre and will feature performances from longtime fan favorites and present-day Americana artists, but will also include new, exclusive interviews.

Among the performances you’ll see on the special are Buddy Guy (“Damn Right, I’ve Got The Blues”), I’m With Her (“Overland”), Irma Thomas (“Time Is On My Side”), Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (“White Man’s World”), John Prine (“Summer’s End”), k.d. lang (“Trail Of Broken Hearts”), Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real (“Forget About Georgia”), Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (“Hey Mama”), Fantastic Negrito, Nelson and Rateliff (“Fortunate Son”), Margo Price(“A Little Pain”), Rosanne Cash (“Everyone But Me”) and Tyler Childers (“Nose On The Grindstone”).

Also included? A group knockout never-before-seen performance of the late Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools.”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit also perform during the special. Here’s a sneak peek of his visceral and powerful song “White Man’s World.”

