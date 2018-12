Only more one day until CMT premieres its brand new special 2018 Americanafest. The 90-minute special celebrates the Americana genre and will feature performances from longtime fan favorites and present-day Americana artists, but will also include new, exclusive interviews.

Among the performances you’ll see on the special are Buddy Guy (“Damn Right, I’ve Got The Blues”), I’m With Her (“Overland”), Irma Thomas (“Time Is On My Side”), Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (“White Man’s World”), John Prine (“Summer’s End”), k.d. lang (“Trail Of Broken Hearts”), Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real (“Forget About Georgia”), Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (“Hey Mama”), Fantastic Negrito, Nelson and Rateliff (“Fortunate Son”), Margo Price(“A Little Pain”), Rosanne Cash (“Everyone But Me”) and Tyler Childers (“Nose On The Grindstone”).

Also included? A group knockout never-before-seen performance of the late Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools.”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit also perform during the special. Here’s a sneak peek of his visceral and powerful song “White Man’s World.”



Brandi Carlile also delivers a must-see rendition of her song “The Joke” from her latest album By The Way, I Forgive You.“Music lovers, even those who may not be familiar with Americana will want to see this show,” says Leslie Fram, SVP Music and Talent, CMT.

“The level of performance and musicality with these artists is something extremely special and we hope these 90 minutes will entertain those who already love Americana music, and will turn more people into fans of the genre.”

“We are beyond thrilled to bring this incredibly special show to CMT,” adds Jed Hilly, Executive Director, Americana Music Association®.

“We hope that friends and families will be able to come together this holiday season and experience what makes Americana music a beautiful melding of genres that celebrates artists from all walks of life.”

CMT’s 2018 Americanafest premieres tomorrow night (Dec. at 9 PM Eastern on CMT.