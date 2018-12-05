Brett Eldredge Gets Into the Glow World

</noscript> </div>

Eldredge originally recorded Glow in May 2016 in New York with acclaimed arranger Rob Mounsey, who is credited on Paul Simon’s Graceland, Steely Dan’s Gold, Diana Ross’ The Boss and many others. To get in the Christmas spirit in springtime, Eldredge wore a suit to the studio every day and made sure every session went down with some whiskey; just like his big band heroes.

“I went and lived the dream in New York City,” Eldredge recalled. “They had some lights up, and the magic took over. Once you’re in that place, you never want to leave the Glow world. Getting to hear the strings live was a religious experience. I stood in the room while they were recording it, and I’ll never feel that feeling quite like that again as when I heard it for the first time.”

The new Glow deluxe edition (available now) adds five new songs — “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” “Silver Bells,” “Sleigh Ride,” “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Christmas Time Is Here.”