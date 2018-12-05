Brett Eldredge Gets Into the Glow World

The reason Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor are so good when they sing together is that they’re two old souls who are suckers for a throwback groove. They were raised on the greats — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Mel Tormé and many more — making Trainor the obvious duet partner for Eldredge’s “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” The two were concert magic together when they performed the Christmas classic live on CMT Crossroads.
“I’ve known Meghan for a long time because she has Nashville roots,” Eldredge told CMT.com on Monday (Dec. 3). Both Trainor and Eldredge initially moved to the Tennessee capital to be songwriters, and Music Row was the first creative community to take a chance on their respective sounds.