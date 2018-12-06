Tootsies Is Where the Cowboy Gets Bucked Off

Are honky-tonks the new Hollywood?

Because it sure seems like more and more country artists are heading down to Nashville’s Lower Broadway to shoot music videos. Like Brad Paisley, who just took over Tootsies Orchid Lounge on Wednesday (Dec. 5) to capture some film for his “Bucked Off” video, and play a free pop-up show while he was there.

And it wasn’t just a few songs. Paisley played a full 90-minute set for the fans packed in to Tootsies. You can see how crowded and rowdy it was inside — and outside while fans lined up to get in the door — because everyone there was using #buckedoff to share their pictures, videos and gratitude for being in the right place at the right time.

Paisley started the hashtag when he posted simply, “Tootsies. Tonight. 6 PM. #BuckedOff” and included a video about what was about to go down. “We’re off the road right now, but I am itching to play,” Paisley said. “So we’re gonna go down to Tootsies tonight and play a bunch of songs for free.”

Other videos shot using that same iconic Nashville backdrop include Chris Janson’s “Drunk Girl,” Jake Owen’s “Down to the Honkytonk,” Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats,” Jon Pardi’s “Night Shift,” and Jerrod Niemann’s “One More Drinkin’ Song.”

