Top Reasons to Watch CMT’s 2018 Americanafest

Brandi Carlile couldn’t help it.

She was in the middle of a red-carpet interview at the Americana Honors & Awards show in September when her attention diverted to the most heavenly sound of sister harmony floating toward her general direction. The source of the music was the powerful voices of the McCrary Sisters, members of the all-star house band onstage that night.

“I want to take every lesson from them,” Carlile told CMT.com.

Carlile is among the artists performing on CMT’s 2018 Americanafest special, airing Thursday (Dec. 6) at 9 p.m. ET. The night will highlight all the action from the Americana Honors & Awards where Carlile was nominated for three awards, including album of the year for By the Way, I Forgive You.

