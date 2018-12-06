Music

BMI Honors Toby Keith on 25th Anniversary of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”

Singer-Songwriter Set to Receive Nashville Symphony’s Harmony Award


Garth Brooks was still grabbing the lion’s share of headlines in early 1993 when a fellow Oklahoman breezed onto the country charts with an upbeat tune he’d written himself called “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

It was accompanied by a music video that showcased a tall, grinning, curly-haired and lightly bearded chap who looked very much like he could’ve been a cowboy — or at least the idealized movie version of one. That’s how the world first met Toby Keith.

“Should’ve Been a Cowboy” went on to reach No. 1, where it remained for two weeks, solidly establishing Keith as both a performer and a songwriter to watch.

