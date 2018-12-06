Country Stars Rock This Shirt Saves Lives for St. Jude

One of these things is not like the other.
Psych!
The country music community unified on Thursday (Dec. 6) to support patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
All over social media, stars rocked the new This Shirt Saves Lives tee in a show of solidarity to raise awareness for the life-saving research at St. Jude.
Besides country music’s support of the American military, it’s hard to find a cause the genre is more connected to than St. Jude. Alabama’s Randy Owen started the capital campaign Country Cares for St. Jude Kids in 1989, and since then, the initiative has raised more than $750 million to support the facility.
St. Jude treats about 8,500 children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases each year. Rocking the This Shirt will continue the hospital’s ongoing mission to save its patients, whose families never receive a bill for their care. And that care continues into adulthood.
The only way to get a shirt is to become a St. Jude Partner in Hope with the commitment of a monthly donation through the This Shirt website.
Lauren Alaina
Kinlee had the brightest smile in the room & has faced more adversity than I can imagine. I didn’t think I could love @StJude any more than I already did, but she made it happen. Click the link for a #ThisShirtSavesLives Tee & support kids fighting cancer. https://t.co/HPW7Qt35lE pic.twitter.com/eCilHy88Zx
— Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) December 6, 2018
Morgan Wallen
These kids are the strongest people I know. Honored to be part of this movement with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and I hope y’all will join me. Link in my bio to get your shirt. #ThisShirtSavesLives pic.twitter.com/Z8HofTQY8C
— morgan wallen (@MorganCWallen) December 6, 2018
Tenille Townes
I love wearing this shirt so much. #thisshirtsaveslives and supports kids fighting cancer @stjude. Join the movement and get your shirt here: https://t.co/k520VMD00E. anddddddd can’t wait for the radiothon on @bobbybonesshow tomorrow morning! Honoured to be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/xaGWkqOqEJ
— Tenille Townes (@tenilletownes) December 6, 2018
Morgan Evans
Proud to wear this shirt & support kids fighting cancer @stjude … join the movement and get yours at https://t.co/YXJfY55Nkd now! #thisshirtsaveslives pic.twitter.com/COeY3XwAkc
— Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) December 6, 2018
Thompson Square
We are both so incredibly proud to wear #ThisShirtSavesLives and support kids fighting cancer @stjude. Please join us in the movement and grab your own shirt here: https://t.co/xCScVQZtIL ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bn6rSQs4rh
— thompson square (@thompsonsquare) December 6, 2018
Dustin Lynch
I’m proud to wear #ThisShirtSavesLives and support kids fighting cancer @stjude. Please join me in the movement and get your shirt here: https://t.co/wDY0HfkJ2m pic.twitter.com/bUmGlKwZHp
— Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) December 6, 2018
Walker Hayes
I am so proud to wear this shirt and support @StJude cuz they love kids so frickin much there. Please join me and help those kids fighting cancer. Get your shirt here: https://t.co/j0Md1piWUr #ThisShirtSavesLives pic.twitter.com/affn38jrDc
— Walker Hayes (@walkerhayes) December 6, 2018
Cassadee Pope
A cause near and dear to my heart! Proud to wear #ThisShirtSavesLives and I hope you’ll consider supporting @StJude and kids fighting cancer. ❤️ You can join the cause and get your shirt at https://t.co/u1ne4e2BXQ pic.twitter.com/CSbMgf4iQP
— Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) December 6, 2018
Logan Brill
#ThisShirtSavesLives and so can YOU. Proudly repping this shirt to support @StJude and their dedication to helping kids fight cancer. You can join the cause and get your shirt at https://t.co/IAtZucVGiA pic.twitter.com/zeBMscrivZ
— Logan Brill (@LoganBrillMusic) December 6, 2018
Stephanie Quayle
Join me in becoming a Partner In Hope, ensuring no family ever receives a bill from @stjude. I’m proud to wear #ThisShirtSavesLives and support kids fighting cancer at #StJude. Please join me in the movement and get your shirt here: https://t.co/cHUebnDKBK : @ShearerPhoto pic.twitter.com/yoerQJruDr
— Stephanie Quayle (@StephanieQuayle) December 6, 2018
Bon Jovi
I’m proud to wear #ThisShirtSavesLives and support kids fighting cancer @StJude. Please join me in the movement and get your shirt here: https://t.co/nAdXZa4v2B pic.twitter.com/vChOGr77cR
— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) December 6, 2018
Josh Turner
Hey y’all, I’m proud to take part in the #ThisShirtSavesLives campaign and support kids fighting cancer @stjude. Please join me and my friend Korie in the movement! Order here: https://t.co/pqaFiJynaO! pic.twitter.com/p3ClhUi2dC
— Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) December 6, 2018
Old Dominion
We're proud to wear this shirt and support kids fighting cancer @StJude. Please join us in the movement and get your shirt here: https://t.co/4ipUg9tKF8 #ThisShirtSavesLives pic.twitter.com/jmo7tIPvO6
— Old Dominion (@OldDominion) December 6, 2018
Charles Kelley
It’s so important to give back this holiday season. As a family, we couldn’t be prouder to support #ThisShirtSavesLives and @stjude. https://t.co/s6KxzolZgF pic.twitter.com/7ggaqXqf55
— Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) December 6, 2018
Lady Antebellum
We’re always in awe of the amazing work @stjude does in the fight against childhood cancer. Join the movement and get your shirt today – https://t.co/zcjnmNIYPn#ThisShirtSavesLives pic.twitter.com/obMKg55hKD
— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) December 6, 2018
Jon Pardi
Saving lives, one shirt at a time. Proud to support @stjude and their mission of finding cures and saving children. Get yours today: https://t.co/0sTQ1BPoK2 #ThisShirtSavesLives pic.twitter.com/dIcJ7cYusL
— Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) December 6, 2018
Justin Moore
I’m proud to wear #ThisShirtSavesLives with the country community and support kids fighting cancer at @StJude. Please join me in the movement and get your shirt here: https://t.co/71TSGwvTQS pic.twitter.com/YZSNhf1Ylh
— Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) December 6, 2018
Tyler Rich
Please join me in the movement and get your shirt here: https://t.co/A3IHTBwO6h! pic.twitter.com/fNlfKKYHlJ
— Tyler Rich (@TylerRichMusic) December 6, 2018
Tyler Hubbard
Kelleigh BannenView this post on Instagram
#Thisshirtsaveslives and so can you! I’m proud to support the incredible kids who are fighting cancer @stjude. Consider giving this life saving shirt as a gift for your friends, family or co-workers this year. Please join me in the movement and get your shirt at thisshirtsaveslives.org (Link in my stories)
Dave HaywoodView this post on Instagram
Y’all let’s all find a moment this month and donate something to @stjude. Because of your donations, families never receive a bill as they undergo cancer treatment for those kids fighting cancer. Our family is proud to wear #ThisShirtSavesLives and support kids fighting cancer @stjude. Please join us in the movement and get your shirt here: thisshirtsaveslives.org
Clare DunnView this post on Instagram
@stjude holds a very special place in my heart. I’ve been so honored to visit the campus in Memphis, meet the precious kiddos (+ their families) who are fighting for their lives, and the brilliant doctors working tirelessly to find a cure for their cancer. It’s truly a special place and I’m proud to wear #ThisShirtSavesLives ❤️ I hope you’ll consider supporting kids fighting cancer. You can join the cause and get your shirt at thisshirtsaveslives.org // link in stories to purchase! : @johnshearer
Karen Fairchild
Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker
Josh Gracin
Bailey Bryan
Aubrie Sellers
Tegan Marie
Mitchell Tenpenny
Kalie ShorrView this post on Instagram
Fighting cancer is something really close to my heart, and St. Jude works tirelessly to help these kids get the treatment they deserve. I’m proud to wear #ThisShirtSavesLives and support kids fighting cancer @stjude. Please join me in the movement and get your shirt here: thisshirtsaveslives.org : @johnshearer
Lauren Jenkins
Brandon Lay
Jacob Davis
A Thousand Horses
CMT’s Cody Alan and Marley SherwoodView this post on Instagram
Did you know at St. Jude, not one patient or parent ever receives a bill?Join me, @codyalan and a whole lot others by supporting @stjude and becoming a monthly Partner In Hope donor and receive your every own #ThisShirtSavesLives ♥️ I’m proud to wear this shirt and support kids fighter cancer @stjude. Please join me in the movement and get your shirt here: thisshirtsaveslives.org
Caroline Hobby
Dan and Abby SmyersView this post on Instagram
We are proud to support @stjude and wear #thisshirtsaveslives! No family at St. Jude every receives a medical bill for their child’s care and our visits to the hospital will forever be some of my most cherished memories. Don’t let Joy fool you with her low ears, she’s just as happy to be a partner in hope. ❤️ Please join us in the movement and get your shirt here: thisshirtsaveslives.org. @johnshearer
Hannah EllisView this post on Instagram
St. Jude is in the business of saving lives, and the country music family is in the business of helping them. I’m so proud to wear #ThisShirtSavesLives and support kids fighting cancer @stjude. Please join me in the movement and get your shirt NOW at thisshirtsaveslives.org ✨ •: @johnshearer
Lee Brice
Ryan HurdView this post on Instagram
My wife looks exponentially hotter than me in this shirt. We are so lucky to make country music, and even more lucky that the people who help raise money for St. Jude asked us to be a part of THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES for the second year in a row. Become a partner in hope, just like us and so many others who have seen first hand the magic that is St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Swipe up in my story or hit that tab in the photo to learn how…