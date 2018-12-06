Country Stars Rock This Shirt Saves Lives for St. Jude

Learn How to Become a St. Jude Partner in Hope and Snag the 2019 Tee

One of these things is not like the other.

Psych!

The country music community unified on Thursday (Dec. 6) to support patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

All over social media, stars rocked the new This Shirt Saves Lives tee in a show of solidarity to raise awareness for the life-saving research at St. Jude.

Besides country music’s support of the American military, it’s hard to find a cause the genre is more connected to than St. Jude. Alabama’s Randy Owen started the capital campaign Country Cares for St. Jude Kids in 1989, and since then, the initiative has raised more than $750 million to support the facility.

St. Jude treats about 8,500 children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases each year. Rocking the This Shirt will continue the hospital’s ongoing mission to save its patients, whose families never receive a bill for their care. And that care continues into adulthood.

The only way to get a shirt is to become a St. Jude Partner in Hope with the commitment of a monthly donation through the This Shirt website.