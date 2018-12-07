Music

Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris Lead 2019 Country and Americana Grammy Nominees

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards Are Feb.10 in Los Angeles
Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris lead country and Americana nominees for the 61st annual Grammy Awards. The nominees were announced Friday (Dec. 7).

Carlile has seven nominations including all-genre nods for album of the year for By the Way, I Forgive You, as well as record and song of the year for “The Joke.”

Musgraves received six nominations including album of the year for Golden Hour. Morris made five categories, including record of the year and best pop duo/group performance for the behemoth Zedd and Grey collaboration, “The Middle.”

