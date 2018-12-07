Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris Lead 2019 Country and Americana Grammy Nominees

</noscript> </div>

Chris Stapleton, Lee Ann Womack and John Prine follow the lead nominees with three nominations each.

The awards are Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.

Here is a list of all categories with country and Americana nominees.

Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

“I Like It”

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Invincible, JWhiteDidIt, Craig Kallman & Tainy, producers; Leslie Brathwaite & Evan LaRay, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

“The Joke”

Brandi Carlile

Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Tom Elmhirst & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

“This is America”

Childish Gambino

Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, producers; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali & Riley Mackin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

“God’s Plan”

Drake

Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young Exclusive, producers; Noel Cadastre, Noel “Gadget” Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer

“Shallow”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga & Benjamin Rice, producers; Tom Elmhirst, engineer/mixer; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

“Rockstar”

Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Louis Bell & Tank God, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

“The Middle”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Grey, Monsters & Strangerz & Zedd, producers; Grey, Tom Morris, Ryan Shanahan & Zedd, engineers/mixers; Mike Marsh, mastering engineer

Album Of The Year

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.

Invasion of Privacy

Cardi B

Leslie Brathwaite & Evan LaRay, engineers/mixers; Belcalis Almanzar & Jorden Thorpe, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

By the Way, I Forgive You

Brandi Carlile

Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Dave Cobb & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers; Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

Scorpion

Drake

Noel Cadastre, Noel “Gadget” Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers; Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters; Chris Athens, mastering engineer

H.E.R.

H.E.R.

Darhyl “Hey DJ” Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Darhyl Camper Jr & H.E.R., songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

Beerbongs & Bentleys

Post Malone

Louis Bell & Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Louis Bell & Austin Post, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Dirty Computer

Janelle Monáe

Chuck Lightning & Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nate “Rocket” Wonder, producers; Mick Guzauski, Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nate “Rocket” Wonder, engineers/mixers; Nathaniel Irvin III, Charles Joseph II, Taylor Parks & Janelle Monáe Robinson, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

Golden Hour

Kacey Musgraves

Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, producers; Craig Alvin & Shawn Everett, engineers/mixers; Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

Black Panther: the Album, Music From and Inspired By

(Various Artists)

Kendrick Lamar, featured artist; Kendrick Duckworth & Sounwave, producers; Matt Schaeffer, engineer/mixer; Kendrick Duckworth & Mark Spears, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Song Of The Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“The Joke”

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle”

Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

Best New Artist

Luke Combs

Margo Price

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

“Say Something”

Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

My Way

Willie Nelson

Best Country Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

“Wouldn’t It Be Great?”

Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters”

Maren Morris

“Butterflies”

Kacey Musgraves

“Millionaire”

Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line”

Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

“Shoot Me Straight”

Brothers Osborne

“Tequila”

Dan + Shay

“When Someone Stops Loving You”

Little Big Town

“Dear Hate”

Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

“Meant to Be”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“Break Up In the End”

Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

“Dear Hate”

Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

“I Lived It”

Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

“Space Cowboy”

Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Tequila”

Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

“When Someone Stops Loving You”

Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Best Country Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

Unapologetically

Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe

Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere

Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour

Kacey Musgraves

From A Room: Volume 2

Chris Stapleton

Best American Roots Performance

For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

“Kick Rocks”

Sean Ardoin

“Saint James Infirmary Blues”

Jon Batiste

“The Joke”

Brandi Carlile

“All On My Mind”

Anderson East

“Last Man Standing”

Willie Nelson

Best American Roots Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“All the Trouble”

Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)

“Build a Bridge”

Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)

“The Joke”

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Knockin’ on Your Screen Door”

Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

“Summer’s End”

Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

Best Americana Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

By the Way, I Forgive You

Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed

Bettye LaVette

The Tree of Forgiveness

John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone

Lee Ann Womack

One Drop of Truth

The Wood Brothers

Best Bluegrass Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

Portraits in Fiddles

Mike Barnett

Sister Sadie II

Sister Sadie

Rivers and Roads

Special Consensus

The Travelin’ McCourys

The Travelin’ McCourys

North of Despair

Wood & Wire