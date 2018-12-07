Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris Lead 2019 Country and Americana Grammy Nominees

Luke Combs and Margo Price represent country in the all-genre best new artist category. Wille Nelson, who received two nominations, is up for best traditional pop vocal album for his Frank Sinatra tribute, My Way.
Chris Stapleton, Lee Ann Womack and John Prine follow the lead nominees with three nominations each.
The awards are Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.
Here is a list of all categories with country and Americana nominees.
Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.
“I Like It”
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Invincible, JWhiteDidIt, Craig Kallman & Tainy, producers; Leslie Brathwaite & Evan LaRay, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
“The Joke”
Brandi Carlile
Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Tom Elmhirst & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
“This is America”
Childish Gambino
Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, producers; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali & Riley Mackin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
“God’s Plan”
Drake
Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young Exclusive, producers; Noel Cadastre, Noel “Gadget” Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer
“Shallow”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Lady Gaga & Benjamin Rice, producers; Tom Elmhirst, engineer/mixer; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
“Rockstar”
Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
Louis Bell & Tank God, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
“The Middle”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Grey, Monsters & Strangerz & Zedd, producers; Grey, Tom Morris, Ryan Shanahan & Zedd, engineers/mixers; Mike Marsh, mastering engineer
Album Of The Year
Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.
Invasion of Privacy
Cardi B
Leslie Brathwaite & Evan LaRay, engineers/mixers; Belcalis Almanzar & Jorden Thorpe, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
By the Way, I Forgive You
Brandi Carlile
Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Dave Cobb & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers; Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
Scorpion
Drake
Noel Cadastre, Noel “Gadget” Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers; Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters; Chris Athens, mastering engineer
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
Darhyl “Hey DJ” Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Darhyl Camper Jr & H.E.R., songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
Beerbongs & Bentleys
Post Malone
Louis Bell & Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Louis Bell & Austin Post, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
Dirty Computer
Janelle Monáe
Chuck Lightning & Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nate “Rocket” Wonder, producers; Mick Guzauski, Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nate “Rocket” Wonder, engineers/mixers; Nathaniel Irvin III, Charles Joseph II, Taylor Parks & Janelle Monáe Robinson, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
Golden Hour
Kacey Musgraves
Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, producers; Craig Alvin & Shawn Everett, engineers/mixers; Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers
Black Panther: the Album, Music From and Inspired By
(Various Artists)
Kendrick Lamar, featured artist; Kendrick Duckworth & Sounwave, producers; Matt Schaeffer, engineer/mixer; Kendrick Duckworth & Mark Spears, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
“The Joke”
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“The Middle”
Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
Best New Artist
Luke Combs
Margo Price
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
“Say Something”
Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
“The Middle”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.
My Way
Willie Nelson
Best Country Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.
“Wouldn’t It Be Great?”
Loretta Lynn
“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters”
Maren Morris
“Butterflies”
Kacey Musgraves
“Millionaire”
Chris Stapleton
“Parallel Line”
Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.
“Shoot Me Straight”
Brothers Osborne
“Tequila”
Dan + Shay
“When Someone Stops Loving You”
Little Big Town
“Dear Hate”
Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill
“Meant to Be”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Best Country Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
“Break Up In the End”
Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)
“Dear Hate”
Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)
“I Lived It”
Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)
“Space Cowboy”
Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
“Tequila”
Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
“When Someone Stops Loving You”
Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)
Best Country Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.
Unapologetically
Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe
Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere
Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour
Kacey Musgraves
From A Room: Volume 2
Chris Stapleton
Best American Roots Performance
For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).
“Kick Rocks”
Sean Ardoin
“Saint James Infirmary Blues”
Jon Batiste
“The Joke”
Brandi Carlile
“All On My Mind”
Anderson East
“Last Man Standing”
Willie Nelson
Best American Roots Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
“All the Trouble”
Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)
“Build a Bridge”
Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)
“The Joke”
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“Knockin’ on Your Screen Door”
Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
“Summer’s End”
Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
Best Americana Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.
By the Way, I Forgive You
Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed
Bettye LaVette
The Tree of Forgiveness
John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone
Lee Ann Womack
One Drop of Truth
The Wood Brothers
Best Bluegrass Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.
Portraits in Fiddles
Mike Barnett
Sister Sadie II
Sister Sadie
Rivers and Roads
Special Consensus
The Travelin’ McCourys
The Travelin’ McCourys
North of Despair
Wood & Wire
