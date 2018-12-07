The Stars Feel Like Grammy Winners Already

The minute the Grammy Awards nominations were announced on Friday morning (Dec. 7), the country and Americana artists who’d made the lists turned to the most immediate forum for a little bit of humble bragging: social media.

So even though the artists, singers and songwriters haven’t technically won those Grammys yet, it sounds like they’re all genuinely thankful just to be on the nomination list. It makes them feel like winners already.

Whether they’re nominated for seven or just one, here is what they had to say. (And bonus points to Kelsea Ballerini for FaceTiming her mom with the news, and then sharing that video with all of us.)

Do some things have to be seen to be believed or believed to be seen? I am beyond humbled and honored to be the most nominated woman at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Thank you @RecordingAcad does not begin to even cover it. Congrats to all the incredible artists that are nominated!!! pic.twitter.com/24OFMMolzE — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) December 7, 2018

Art is thriving. I’ve been so inspired by the creative climate this year has generated, and I’m SO thankful to be nominated alongside some truly brilliant & innovative artists. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Xx pic.twitter.com/G0FhNCpbOa — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) December 7, 2018

WHY DON’T YOU JUST MEET ME AT THE GRAMMYS! 5 nominations?! I am so honored @RecordingAcad and so proud of all my GRAMMY NOMINATED FRIENDS. pic.twitter.com/keMd8HehB9 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 7, 2018

Woah! Woke up to my phone blowing up this morning… it’s an honor to get a Grammy nomination for best new artist! pic.twitter.com/uBEamgdt0T — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) December 7, 2018

It’s humbling waking up hearing that you’ve been nominated for two #GRAMMYs. It’s one of those things that just never gets old… from the bottom of my heart, thank you. @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/nWpoOTYgCl — Lee Ann Womack (@leeannwomack) December 7, 2018

2 Grammy nominations! Unreal. And one for Port Saint Joe. Flipping. @RecordingAcad Thanks y’all ✌ — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) December 7, 2018

We met exactly 6 years ago, today (12/7/12), and woke up this morning to our first Grammy nomination(s). Emotion level: maximum. pic.twitter.com/iB5l6lBDo8 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) December 7, 2018

Two Grammy nominations for “When Someone Stops Loving You”!! Congrats to Hillary Lindsey, @lorimckennama, and Chase McGill. Gonna do some celebrating tonight. pic.twitter.com/PravL0XDXC — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) December 7, 2018

The songwriters deserve this nomination.. thank y’all.. this is special. @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/NvS6dyHNu1 — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) December 7, 2018

This woman moved me to Nashville to pursue music when I was 15 years old. Today I got to call her and tell her about my 2nd Grammy nom for an album that she watched me live. Her face says it all. I love you mom. pic.twitter.com/x6041CdX9o — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 7, 2018

I'm stunned and humbled and just blown away. And I'm honored to be alongside artists I admire so much. When other girls my age were planning their dream weddings, I dreamt of a Grammy nomination. I don't even need to win. 5 year old me and teenage me are both satisfied as of now. https://t.co/VwP9X1iIyq — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) December 7, 2018

The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles on Feb. 10.