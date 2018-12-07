Music

The Stars Feel Like Grammy Winners Already

Dan + Shay React with "Emotion Level: Maximum"
by 2h ago

The minute the Grammy Awards nominations were announced on Friday morning (Dec. 7), the country and Americana artists who’d made the lists turned to the most immediate forum for a little bit of humble bragging: social media.

So even though the artists, singers and songwriters haven’t technically won those Grammys yet, it sounds like they’re all genuinely thankful just to be on the nomination list. It makes them feel like winners already.

Whether they’re nominated for seven or just one, here is what they had to say. (And bonus points to Kelsea Ballerini for FaceTiming her mom with the news, and then sharing that video with all of us.)

The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles on Feb. 10.

