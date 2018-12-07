Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

Life was good last weekend. All the country stars we know and love seemed to be celebrating something: their holiday spirit, their families, their lives, their anniversary and/or their Grammy nominations from last week. (Like Maren Morris. She realized that she isn’t too this or not enough that, she is just right.)

Also, Brett Eldredge took his mom to Chicago’s iciest tourist attraction. Jake Owen had his day made when someone captured his little sideman — his daughter Pearl — playing along at one of his shows. Tim McGraw celebated his tiny but strong 17 year old. Thomas Rhett took his family to where the air is sweet. Old Dominion had a chance to be literally written in the stars. Kacey Musgraves let herself fall into a trippy palette in SoHo. Brad Paisley helped his hidden elves reel in some bass. Shania Twain eyed her Jenga possiblities at her game night. Kane Brown swept a little fan off her feet when she held up a Hug Me sign at his show. Cole Swindell shared the best advice he’d ever heard. And Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline went day drinking to celebrate their 12th anniversary.

plenty said “you’re too country.” plenty said “you ain’t country enough.” guess what? both were wrong. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 8, 2018

Skate date with mom…Magicalness ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Te680yJ8AD — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) December 6, 2018

Wow. This just made my life. Ha. Thanks for this. https://t.co/ujHYBOcZ65 — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) December 9, 2018

17 years ago

This little precious jewel came almost 8 weeks early to us!! So tiny, but so strong!

Her mom, her sisters and I love her endlessly. she is our baby girl and she has grown into an incredibly smart, beautiful and powerful young woman who will be a light in the world!! pic.twitter.com/k493d6G26V — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 6, 2018

Yesterday was one for the books! My family and I had a blast getting to be a part of Sesame Street! Can’t wait for y’all to see this #sesame50 pic.twitter.com/3qYvysJnjS — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) December 6, 2018

She wanted a hug so I held her pic.twitter.com/XsEqn9fLSw — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) December 9, 2018