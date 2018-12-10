Music City: What We Know So Far

Here's What You Need To Know Before the New Season

It’s almost time for a brand-new season of Music City. But before we usher in a new era of friendships, frenemies, and good old-fashioned drama, let’s catch up on what we know so far.

Jackson and Jessica were totally a thing, at least for a hot second. Now that Jessica is married (spoiler alert, you’ve seen the news), we’re anxious to see how their friendship plays out. The chemistry between Alisa and Bryant is palpable (remember that lip lock?) and is the chemistry holding strong with Kerry and Rachyl?

Time will tell…in the meantime, reminisce with us with this look back at the story so far.



An all-new season of Music City premieres Jan. 3 at 10/9 CT on CMT. CMT.com Staff Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com



