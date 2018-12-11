Live It Up at Live in the Vineyard

For those who are planning their 2019 concert calendar, don’t miss a Live in the Vineyard event.

What sets it apart from other music festivals is the overwhelming satisfaction of knowing you’re exactly where you should be. For all the attendees at November’s 10th anniversary, singer-songwriter festival, it was the trip of a lifetime in Napa, Calif. with performances representing all genres of music including Americana, adult contemporary, pop, alternative and country.

Various vineyards throughout the region hosted the concerts, offering idyllic views that left one breathless. And every performance was paired with smorgasbords of epicurean delights and world-class wine by Napa’s top chefs and vintners. Since it was crushing season at the time of LITV’s singer-songwriter event, the smell of fermentation was in the air, cementing memories that will last forever in the hearts of those who were there.



CMT is a sponsor for The Vineyard Goes Country event May 14-16, and CMT Hot 20 Countdown will film all the action at the three-day event for a future episode. Artists who have performed at the country edition include Carrie Underwood Cam, Lindsay Ell, Hunter Hayes, Jillian Jacqueline, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Jerrod Niemann, Old Dominion, Parmalee, Eric Paslay and Mitchell Tenpenny. The only way to get tickets to is to win them through radio promotions via the LITV's website and exclusive sweepstakes through LITV's partnerships and sponsors, including Sutter Home Wines and Southwest Airlines. Here are the top concert memories from Live in the Vineyard's November festival: Michael Franti and Victoria Canal at Vista Collina Any Franti show is like an aerobics class on crack. This show was no different. He got everyone dancing to his songs about positivity and togetherness before ending with the behemoth "Hey Mama." The performance included the premiere of his new anthem on hope and healing, "Flower in the Gun." Canal was empowerment personified in a commanding opening performance of originals including her latest single, "He Won't Know." Matt Kearney and Mike Burke at Italics Burke and Kearney had one of the biggest crowds over a barbecue lunch including Italics wine pairings. Burke, Southwest Airlines' Artist on the Rise, commanded the stage with a powerful voice that soared on a series of new songs including "Won't Give Up." Kearney entertained with a smoothness that's authentic to him as he delivered new music from his latest album, CRAZYTALK. Clare Dunn, Lucas Hoge and LOCASH at Brasswood Hoge, Dunn and LOCASH performed their most soulful and swampy selections while radio executives and winners noshed on charcuterie, assorted cheese and, yes, more pairings. Each performed new music from forthcoming collections. Dunn's catchy new single, "Put You Into Words," had the room swaying as did LOCASH's "Feels Like a Party." Jason Mraz and Matt Nathanson at the Lincoln Theater Right before singing, "I'm Yours," Mraz offered a fail-proof way to combat writer's block. "Bust out your favorite Bob Marley chords and go to town. Matt Nathanson's wry humor was the highlight of his set along with his stripped-down cover of Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar On Me." Tegan Marie, Haley & Michaels and Tyler Rich at Chappellet Winery Chappellet's Prichard Hill overlooking a breathtaking view of Lake Hennessey, blue skies and fall colors provided the backdrop for performances by Marie, Rich and duo Haley & Michaels. The 15-year-old Marie crushed her series of originals, including her latest single, "I Know How to Make a Boy Cry." Her songs, each one just as evocative as the number before, made her an obvious festival standout. Jewel at Sutter Home Steve Jennings/WireImage A consummate professional, Jewel commanded the audience with her powerful melisma as she sang a hit-filled set that was made entirely up of requests from the crowd. When someone asked her to sing her favorite cover, she performed a hypnotizing version of George Gershwin's "Summertime." Maggie Rose at the Lincoln Theater Rose, one of the most consistent and original performers to come out of the Nashville community in the last decade, blew the room away with selections from her latest album Change the Whole Thing.




