Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot” Shoots Back to Top as Luke Combs Keeps No. 1 Album

But there are a few new albums and one new song to take note of. The debuting albums are Dolly Parton’s soundtrack to the movie Dumplin’ (arriving at No. 16), Wheeler Walker Jr.’s WW III (No. 20), Granger Smith’s soundtrack to They Were There: A Hero’s Documentary (No. 23) and the Elvis Presley soundtrack to Elvis: ’68 Comeback Special: 50th Anniversary Edition (No. 38). Alan Jackson’s Precious Memories Collection returns this week at No. 42.
Russell Dickerson claims the lone new single. His “Every Little Thing” slides in at No. 57. Again,
no women artists have a Top 20 song.
The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Presley’s
It’s Christmas Time, Gene Autry’s Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Other Christmas Classics, Kane Brown’s Experiment and Burl Ives’ Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Following “Best Shot” within the Top 5 songs are Mitchell Tenpenny’s “Drunk Me,” Brown’s “Lose It” (last week’s No. 1), Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me” and Dan + Shay’s “Speechless.”
Next week should reveal any impact the Grammy nominees announcement has had.
