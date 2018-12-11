Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot” Shoots Back to Top as Luke Combs Keeps No. 1 Album

</noscript> </div>

Russell Dickerson claims the lone new single. His “Every Little Thing” slides in at No. 57. Again, no women artists have a Top 20 song.

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Presley’s It’s Christmas Time, Gene Autry’s Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Other Christmas Classics, Kane Brown’s Experiment and Burl Ives’ Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Following “Best Shot” within the Top 5 songs are Mitchell Tenpenny’s “Drunk Me,” Brown’s “Lose It” (last week’s No. 1), Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me” and Dan + Shay’s “Speechless.”

Next week should reveal any impact the Grammy nominees announcement has had.