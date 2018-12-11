Music

Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot” Shoots Back to Top as Luke Combs Keeps No. 1 Album

Dolly, Elvis, Granger Smith Debut Soundtrack Packages
by 22m ago

After a week’s absence, Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot” is back in the saddle as America’s most-played country song. And, yes, Luke Combs continues his tenacious tenancy at the top of the Billboard country albums chart with This One’s for You.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.