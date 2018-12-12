Janelle Arthur Co-Stars With Deana Carter and Neal McCoy in Runnin’ From My Roots

</noscript> </div>

The official Runnin’ From My Roots soundtrack is available now, and the film’s worldwide release was Dec. 11.

Get to know Arthur, a native of Oliver Spring, Tenn., in her own words below.

I started to sing before I could talk. My mother wrote in my baby book “All babies love music, but there is just something different about your love for it.” It’s interesting that she could see it so early on.

I write about all subjects. Some that are even so personal or controversial that I may never sing them publicly, but I try to always write about what I feel needs to be said.

It is the ultimate confirmation that you are doing what you’re called to do when others recognize themselves in your art. I believe that if you tell your story, it will be someone else’s as well. We are all so different, yet we have so many parallels.

Growing up singing in the Smoky Mountains, I did many shows over a span of 12 years so a lot can go wrong in that amount of time. One show in particular, I had to sing at the top of some stairs at the front of the stage. The lights were down, so I slipped, fell and bounced down to the very bottom. Both of my heels flew off, so I was forced to ask the lady in the front row to hand me my shoes. I just wish I had it on camera!

A perfect day for me is when I am creative, productive, and have made time for the people I love.