Janelle Arthur Co-Stars With Deana Carter and Neal McCoy in Runnin’ From My Roots

Many artists who move to Nashville for music forget who they are along the way on their rise to prominence. Janelle Arthur captures this sentiment perfectly in her original “Runnin’ From My Roots,” which is the title song of the new film she stars in with Deana Carter and Neal McCoy.
The movie follows the fictional story of country star Faith Winters, who returns to her hometown of Stephenville, Texas, following a fall from grace. While back at home, she reconnects with her high school sweetheart, who grew up to become a church pastor.