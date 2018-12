Janelle Arthur Co-Stars With Deana Carter and Neal McCoy in Runnin’ From My Roots

Many artists who move to Nashville for music forget who they are along the way on their rise to prominence. Janelle Arthur captures this sentiment perfectly in her original “Runnin’ From My Roots,” which is the title song of the new film she stars in with Deana Carter and Neal McCoy.

The movie follows the fictional story of country star Faith Winters, who returns to her hometown of Stephenville, Texas, following a fall from grace. While back at home, she reconnects with her high school sweetheart, who grew up to become a church pastor.



“‘Runnin’ From My Roots’ came about when I had written the idea down after a phone conversation with my friend,” Arthur tells CMT.com. “I brought up what I had started in a writing session with Jeff Hodge and Stephen Paul, and we went with it. They were the absolute right people to write it with, even though it was our very first time writing together.”

The official Runnin’ From My Roots soundtrack is available now, and the film’s worldwide release was Dec. 11.

Get to know Arthur, a native of Oliver Spring, Tenn., in her own words below.

I started to sing before I could talk. My mother wrote in my baby book “All babies love music, but there is just something different about your love for it.” It’s interesting that she could see it so early on.

I write about all subjects. Some that are even so personal or controversial that I may never sing them publicly, but I try to always write about what I feel needs to be said.

It is the ultimate confirmation that you are doing what you’re called to do when others recognize themselves in your art. I believe that if you tell your story, it will be someone else’s as well. We are all so different, yet we have so many parallels.

Growing up singing in the Smoky Mountains, I did many shows over a span of 12 years so a lot can go wrong in that amount of time. One show in particular, I had to sing at the top of some stairs at the front of the stage. The lights were down, so I slipped, fell and bounced down to the very bottom. Both of my heels flew off, so I was forced to ask the lady in the front row to hand me my shoes. I just wish I had it on camera!

A perfect day for me is when I am creative, productive, and have made time for the people I love.