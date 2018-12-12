Music

Adam Wakefield’s Soul-Baring Gods & Ghosts

Beloved Multi-Instrumentalist Channels Nashville Underground in Major Label Debut
by 1h ago

Adam Wakefield’s Gods & Ghosts is the official sound of the Nashville underground. A multi-instrumentalist, the Plymouth, N.H. native has an originality that exemplifies the greats, including Leon Russell and Levon Helm.

When Wakefield held his album release party in November at Nashville’s revered Station Inn, despite a power outage that affected an entire block in the Gulch, everything went right. He has a clear voice that needs no amplification, and he’s arguably one of the most consistent performers to come from the community in recent memory. His talent stands on its own.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.