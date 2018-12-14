Eric Paslay Becomes a Father

Congratulations go to Grammy-nominated artist, Eric Paslay, and his wife Natalie, on the birth of their first child, a daughter they named Piper Lily. The first-time parents welcomed Piper to the world Dec. 8 in Nashville.

The couple broke the news Tuesday (Dec. 13) after spending a few days of getting to know their new baby.

“It took three days for us to name her,” Paslay tells People. “We needed to get to know our baby girl before we could choose. After getting many smiles and much laughter from all her cute little sounds and squeaks, Piper suddenly fell into place and seemed right for her. Her middle name came a little easier. Lily is a derivative of Elizabeth, who was Mary’s cousin and the mother of John the Baptist. It also happens to be Natalie’s favorite flower.”

The couple adds they opted to wait to find out whether they were having a boy or a girl until the baby’s birth.

“The one gender prediction that really stuck with us happened really early,” they say. “Natalie’s 92-year-old grandpa walked out one morning, looked at Natalie and asked her where her little girl was.”

“We were all really surprised and explained to him that Nat didn’t have a little girl,” the couple adds. “He smiled, shrugged it off and said he must have dreamed it. Natalie and I about lost it! [We’re] glad his dream came true!”

Paslay is currently recording his next album and has a live album in the works, both of which are due in 2019.