Blake Shelton Funds Cancer Research in Aspen’s Honor

When Aspen Van Horn was five months old, she’d been diagnosed with a neuroblastoma tumor. She went on to have two blood transfusions, three rounds of chemo and surgery to remove most of the tumor, according to officials at the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Because of all that treatment, Aspen will turn three in January.

She is also Blake Shelton’s cousin. So when she was battling her blastoma, Shelton stepped in with $600,000 in 2016. And now the hospital’s cancer research program is being named after Shelton.

Oklahoma native and country music star,@blakeshelton, establishes the Blake Shelton Cancer Research Program in honor of his cousin, Aspen Van Horn. You can support the research program here: https://t.co/IZ7XLrB7rO #blakeshelton #cancersucks #defeatchildhoodcancer pic.twitter.com/3bkbwT0tX0 — Childrens Hosp Found (@okchf) December 10, 2018

“We are so thankful for Blake’s support in defeating childhood cancer,” said hospital chairman of the board Chip Keating. “We have what I would consider to be one of the top cancer centers in America here at our footsteps, providing the best care possible for our kids with cancer.

“This research program will help us further our mission to see more kids ring the bell, symbolizing the end of active treatment and the beginning of a life free of cancer.”

The hospital reportedly treats roughly 234,000 patients each year.