Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
This is it, y’all. This is the last official working Monday of 2018. Which means this is the last Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits round-up of the year. After we share what went on with the country artists last weekend, we’ll see you on the other side. (Unless Carrie Underwood has her baby. Then we will be getting that news to you as quickly as humanly possible.)

So this past weekend, artists were still out on the road playing shows and wrapping up their tours before the holidays come calling. Like Lee Brice, who swigged champagne on stage in Milwaukee to toast the last show of the year.

Also, Maren Morris was busy creating out in L.A. Jason Aldean’s in-home bowling alley is ready for guests. Dierks Bentley did some good and had some tacos in Tennessee. Shania Twain fangirled over an alternative band. Aldean initiated Tyler Farr into his hunting squad with a prank. Luke Combs was a love nerd. Midland admitted to a furry little bedfellow. And Carly Pearce and her band invaded a Kentucky hotel bar.

And some artists were already in full Christmas spirit. Thomas Rhett put down roots in a gingerbread house. Old Dominion collaborated with the old man in red. Tim McGraw showed off how lit his Christmas will be. And Kelsea Ballerini was on the guest list of one for her husband Morgan Evans’ final sound check of the year.

