Carrie Underwood: Good Vibes Come in Threes

It was barely noon on Monday (Dec. 17) and Carrie Underwood had started filling up everyone’s Twitter feed with good vibes.

It started in the morning, when she was defending herself and her music to a Sports Illustrated showrunner, telling her “I know my music isn’t for everyone.”

But even better was the follow-up tweet she posted right after that, as if she had had a minute to reflect on the bigger picture.

“Today, let’s be positive. Let’s be NICE to each other. Let’s do something nice FOR someone else. Smile at a stranger. It’s the start of a new week! Today is precious! Don’t waste it! Sending love and cheer to you all,” Underwood wrote.

Then she went on to retweet a Whiskey Riff video of a Nashville bartender singing Underwood’s “Blown Away,” praising the multi-tasking bartender. Then she shared a fan’s lyric tattoo from “Something in the Water,” saying that it made her so happy in a million different ways.

Let’s all keep that faith, and follow Underwood’s lead today and every day leading up to the end of the year. And it wouldn’t hurt to keep on being kind in 2019. That’s the best way to make it a happy new year.