CMT Listen Up Reveals 2019 Class

New Year Brings New Artists to the Spotlight

A four-piece super-group, down-home southern rockers and burgeoning lyrical geniuses are among the talented artists chosen for CMT’s “Listen Up” program for 2019.

The year-long campaign will spotlight country music’s most promising newcomers across CMT platforms, exposing the network’s passionate music fan base to the diversity of today’s country music landscape through featured promotions of their new music and videos.

The new Listen Up class is comprised of Brandon Lay, Dillon Carmichael, Gone West, Hardy, Ingrid Andress, Kylie Morgan, Lainey Wilson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Nick Wayne, Rachel Wammack, Riley Green, Ruston Kelly and Tenille Townes.

Since 2011, CMT’s Listen Up franchise has helped launch the careers of superstars including Brett Eldredge, Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and RaeLynn. The 2018 class alone included Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis, Maggie Rose, Morgan Evans, Morgan Wallen and Russell Dickerson.

Meet the 2019 class below:

Brandon Lay



Dillon Carmichael



Gone West



HARDY



Ingrid Andress



Kylie Morgan



Lainey Wilson



Mitchell Tenpenny



Nick Wayne



Rachel Wammack



Riley Green



Ruston Kelly



Tenille Townes

