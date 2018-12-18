Alabama Plots 50th Anniversary Tour

It’s hard to remember country music without the ubiquitous sounds of Alabama. Their music has been omnipresent since their first Myrtle Beach gig at the Bowery where they played for tips in 1969.

The beloved band will stage a 50th-anniversary tour with several special guests starting Jan. 10 in Detroit. The initial 30 dates include stops in New Orleans, Salt Lake City and Minneapolis.

The all-star lineup joining them on various dates on tour include Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Oak Ridge Boys, Restless Heart, Chris Janson, Tracy Lawrence and Exile.

“Teddy, Jeff and I are humbled at the amount of fans that are coming out to see us,” Randy Owen says in a press release. “We are finding out that we are playing to three generations of fans who have followed us and our music from day one. The fans are the ones responsible for our continued success on the road, and we love them.”

“Randy, Teddy and I have loved making music, touring and being with our fans night after night,” Jeff Cook says. “It’s truly an experience that has created a bond between us and them that cannot be broken. The ’50th Anniversary Tour’ will be full of surprises and great memories.”

“The group Alabama has become ’America’s Country Band,’ we are told,” Teddy Gentry adds. “We are proud to have been performing, writing songs and recording for 50 years. Come celebrate the music with us on our ’50th Anniversary Tour’ in 2019. Each show will be a night to remember for us. We’ll be there to thank our loyal legions of fans for supporting three boys from Fort Payne, Alabama through thick and thin.”

Here are the initial dates for Alabama’s 50th-anniversary tour:

Jan. 10: Detroit, MI: The Fox Theatre (w/ Chris Janson)

Jan. 11: Indianapolis, IN: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (w/ Restless Heart)

Jan. 19: Atlantic City, NJ: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Jan. 20: Albany, NY: Times Union Center (w/ Exile)

Feb. 14: San Antonio, TX: San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Feb. 15: New Orleans, LA: Smoothie King Center (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

Feb. 28: Plant City, FL: Florida Strawberry Festival

March 1: St. Augustine, FL: The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 14: Salem, VA: Salem Civic Center (w/ The Oak Ridge Boys)

March 15: Pittsburgh, PA: PPG Paints Arena (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

March 22: Springfield, MO: JQH Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

March 23: North Little Rock, AR: Verizon Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 5: Greensboro, NC: Greensboro Coliseum (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 6: Charlottesville, VA: John Paul Jones Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 12: Wilkes-Barre, PA: Mohegan Sun Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 13: Hartford, CT: XL Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 26: Providence, RI: Dunkin’ Donuts Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 27: State College, PA: Bryce Jordan Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

May 31: Cedar Rapids, IA: U.S. Cellular Center

June 1: La Cygne, KS: Tumbleweed

June 6: Myrtle Beach, SC: Carolina Country Music Festival

June 7: Macon, GA: Macon Centreplex Coliseum (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

June 13 -16: Grand Junction, CO: Country Jam (performance date TBA)

June 15: Salt Lake City, UT: Maverik Center

June 26: Minneapolis, MN: Target Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

June 27: Oshkosh, WI: Country USA

Sept. 14: Peoria, IL: Tailgate N’ Tallboys