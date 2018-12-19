Meet The New Cast Members of Music City

We’re only a few weeks away from the season two premiere of CMT’s Music City. All of your favorites will be returning for a new chapter in their stories, but we’ll welcome a few new faces this season guaranteed to turn up the heat…

And the drama, of course.

Meet Jeremiah: Kerry and Rachyl’s friend who’s sweet, good-looking and well, we hate to say it, but maybe a little dangerous for Rachyl. Are the girls right?

Then there’s Molly, Alexandra’s friend from pageant days who moved to Nashville to join the growing fashion scene. She’s bold and she’s here, and she’s ready to live it up, so buckle up everyone.



Jessica’s now-husband Dre joins the cast, too, but with his hectic medical school schedule (hello, future anesthesiologist,) who knows how much we’ll actually get to see of him. Hopefully, quite a bit, because these two are adorable together. And finally, sweet Baylee: Jackson’s girlfriend who seems to be a great match for him. He agrees, and apparently has no plans at slowing the pace on their relationship. Will we see another fairytale ending this year? Music City premieres Jan. 3 at 10/9 CT on CMT. CMT.com Staff Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com



