Old Dominion Take Their Own Advice

Life is short, so they made it sweet for the kids stuck at Sanford Children’s Hospital in North Dakota.

The guys in Old Dominion — Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi — made good on the promise of their latest single “Make It Sweet” when they walked into the Bismarck hospital recently with a very special plus one. Mr. Claus himself.

The band brought Santa to visit the kids, and then posted a highlight reel from the day. “Since Santa Claus is on tour with us for the next few days, we thought we’d bring some Christmas cheer to some who may need it,” Ramsey says.

The smiles, hugs, high fives and fist bumps that ensue prove that the best things about Christmas aren’t things. “We came to warm their hearts but they warmed ours,” the band’s tweet read. (It’s also worth noting that the band is completely upstaged by Santa, and they are totally OK with that.)

We came to warm their hearts but they warmed ours. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/EWIRSt6tnB — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) December 19, 2018

“You know that they probably have a lot of tough days,” the band told a local TV station, “so it’s just like when you see them light up and they’re not thinking about anything else about how happy they are, it’s awesome.

“One of our favorite parts of our shows too is just to look out and see the smiles because of our music so if we can do that with Santa and our music we’re going to leave with a little bit of holiday spirit for sure.”



Alison Bonaguro




