Top Women Artists to Watch on CMT’s ’90s Country Forever

It’s impossible to find any rising country performer today who isn’t impacted by ‘90s country music.

CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown will honor this celebrated period in music on an all-new, four-hour special, ’90s Country Forever, premiering Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 22-23) at 8 a.m. ET.

It was an era that directly influenced the current class of country musicians. Listen to a Brothers Osborne album, and you’ll hear influences of Travis Tritt. For Justin Moore and Midland, it was Dwight Yoakam. Lauren Alaina salutes the women who rocked ‘90s country in her current single “Ladies of the ‘90s,” while Walker Hayes has his own tribute in “90’s Country.” And of course, everyone loves the G-man, Garth Brooks.

So, what is it about that era that makes today’s artists crave that nostalgia?

“We all loved each other and supported each other, too, and there was room for everybody because frankly, everyone sounded different,” Deana Carter tells CMT.

“I think the ‘90s had some songs that will stand the test of time,” Martina McBride tells CMT. “They’re just classics. Those songs will always resonate with people because they’re from the heart.”

Country music in the ‘90s marked a time where the women dominated the airwaves with their undeniable hits. Most women in music today wouldn’t be who they are if there wasn’t a McBride, or a Reba McEntire, or a Trisha Yearwood to emulate.

Here are just a few of the iconic videos that will be featured on ’90s Country Forever: