See the Intense New Super Trailer for Music City

Buckle up, fans. This brand new teaser trailer for season two of Music City is more intense than we’d originally anticipated.

We knew Jeremiah might stir things up between Kerry and Rachyl, but is this marriage now officially on the rocks?! We really hope not.

Meanwhile, another marriage begins…and maybe one more?

But is Jackson ready? What’s going on with him? We’re worried.

See for yourselves. It’s going to be wild, y’all.



Season two of Music City premieres with back-to-back episodes Jan. 3 at 10/9 CT on CMT.