Bill Anderson’s Holiday Chaos in “Waffle House Christmas”

Few country stars can get an army of their brethren together for a “Waffle House Christmas.”
Bill Anderson is one of them, and he’s having a viral holiday season with his new video co-starring Kid Rock, Tanya Tucker, Gretchen Wilson, Jeannie Seely, Trick Pony’s Ira Dean and more.
At age 81, Anderson says he’ll never stop working. At the time of our CMT.com interview with the song’s co-writers Erin Enderlin and Alex Kline, Anderson had just gotten out of a songwriting appointment and a recording session with Seely.
It’s hard to remember a time when Anderson wasn’t part of the country music experience. He’s written songs that have ranked on the charts for the last seven decades. He says what keeps him going is feeling that same hunger he’s felt since he first started pursuing music professionally.
“I’m always working on something,” Anderson says. “You just never know what might happen on a particular day. Right now, it’s a very calm day, and the phone could ring with news telling you the biggest act in the world just cut one of your songs or they just put a song in a movie. It’s just so bizarre the way things can happen in this business, and I still enjoy what I’m doing. When it gets to the point that I don’t enjoy it, I won’t do it.”
Anderson was totally game when Enderlin presented the idea for “Waffle House Christmas” during their co-write, which was in the middle of summer. Anderson has more than a casual connection with the restaurant chain, having graduated high school in 1955 in Avondale, Ga. the same year the first Waffle House restaurant opened there. Additionally, Waffle House meals are a staple for most touring musicians because the menu is consistent at every location. Enderlin got the initial idea after having a Waffle House Thanksgiving with fellow musician, Sunny Sweeney. Anderson loved it because of the action in the opening line, “Momma burnt the turkey and daddy set the tree on fire.”