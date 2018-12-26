Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Maren Morris Are Among the Stars Working on NYE

Where to See Live Country Music on New Year’s Eve

If seeing more live country music is one of your New Year’s resolutions, there are several concert options to get 2019 off to a solid start.

Country music is well-represented on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The ABC telecast will have live performances by Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Kane Brown with Lauren Alaina and Kelsea Ballerini with the Chainsmokers.

The Dan & Shay performance will be held in New York City leading up to headliner Christina Aguilera. The Brown-Alaina and Chainsmokers-Ballerini collaborations will be at the Hollywood Party on the West Coast. FGL and Morris will be part of the telecast from New Orleans.

Midland will have a two-night residency at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson, Wy. starting Dec. 30.

Keith Urban, Brett Young and Peter Frampton are part of the lineup for Nashville’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve celebration.

Eli Young Band will headline a New Year’s Eve show at the House of Blues in Houston, Texas, while Chase Rice will ring in 2019 with a show at the House of Blues in Cleveland, Ohio.

Lee Brice has a New Year’s Eve show at the Coors Light Birds News in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Chris Lane will headline the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic pre-game concert on Dec. 29 leading up to the Cotton Bowl Live! Presented by Dr. Pepper at Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium. Lane’s show will take place at the nearby Texas Live! venue.

Cheers, y’all, and happy New Year!