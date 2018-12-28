Our Favorite 18 Songs from 2018

2018 was a monumental year for ballads, breakup anthems, bold declarations, and honky-tonk swagger, and picking a best-of list seemed more daunting than ever before. So, the staff at CMT.com compiled a list of our personal favorite songs of the year instead.

Some you may recognize a few hits, some as standout moments and some you may not recognize at all. We hope you find a new favorite amongst this diverse compilation, listed in no particular order.

Contributing to the list are Alison Bonaguro, Edward Morris, Samantha Stephens and Lauren Tingle.