Carly Pearce Makes Kelsea Ballerini’s Playlist

After a few years of talking about all the ways women can support other women in country music, Kelsea Ballerini has taken a step in the right direction.

She put country newcomer Carly Pearce’s latest single “Closer to You” on a New Year’s playlist for Glamour. “This one is for all the new lovers that 2018 brought together,” Ballerini said of the song. “The best feeling in the world!”

The song, penned by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Troy Verges, will be on Pearce’s follow-up to her debut album Every Little Thing.

The only other straight-up country song to make Ballerini’s list was her husband Morgan Evans’”Day Drunk.” She explained, “I get to share my midnight kiss with this handsome guy, and this song can put anyone in a celebratory mood.”

Other artists who made it on Ballerini’s list were Halsey, Troye Sivan, Taylor Swift, Lennon Stella, Michael Bublé, P!nk, The Chainsmokers, and Lauv.

The plan for this new year will likely be more of the same for Ballerini, who said that 2018 was a year of pushing herself. “Everything was intentionally out of my comfort zone.”