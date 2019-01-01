Keith Urban and Peter Frampton Jam at Music City Midnight

Everything You Missed from Urban’s Nashville New Year’s Eve

Keith Urban is becoming a staple of a Nashville New Year’s Eve after headlining another Music City Midnight celebration. This year marked more than three years of Urban headlining the annual event.

The Tennessean reports between 175,000 to 200,000 people welcomed 2019 at Monday night’s (Dec. 31) Bicentennial Mall concert despite experiencing an hour-long weather delay following flash flood warnings, a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm. Urban, the CMA’s reigning entertainer of the year, performed his biggest hits as well as a medley of songs in tribute to artists who died in 2018. Those eulogized included The Cranberries’ lead singer Dolores O’Riordan, Aretha Franklin, Roy Clark, Avicii and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ed King. Frampton joined in for the medley’s finale, an extended version of “Sweet Home Alabama.”





