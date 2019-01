The Countdown to the Season Two Premiere is On

Only one more day until the new season of Music City premieres on CMT.

You’ve seen the new teasers and some of the new faces set to shake things up beginning tomorrow night.

But that’s not all.

“You’re gonna see some loose ends come together in season two that you kind of left in season one,” Jackson says in this new behind-the-scenes exclusive shoot.



And of course, a few shocking revelations.

“If season one of Music City was entertaining, season two will blow your mind,” Rachyl warns.

My, oh my. We can’t wait.

Season two of Music City premieres with back-to-back, brand new episodes tomorrow night at 10/9 CT on CMT.