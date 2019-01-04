Rodeo Houston Books George Strait and More

Thirteen country acts including George Strait are heading to the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Kacey Musgraves will kick off the concerts at Houston’s NRG Stadium Feb. 25. Additional headliners for that week include Prince Royce, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Cardi B and Turnpike Troubadours. Strait will close the shows on March 17 with Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 10 through the Houston Rodeo’s website.

Here is the complete concert lineup for the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo:

Kacey Musgraves

Prince Royce

Brooks & Dunn

Luke Bryan

Cardi B

Turnpike Troubadours

Panic! At the Disco

Old Dominion

Camila Cabello

Luke Combs

Tim McGraw

Zedd

Kane Brown

Los Tigres Del Norte

Zac Brown Band

Kings of Leon

Santana

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Brad Paisley

George Strait with special guests Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen