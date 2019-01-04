Rodeo Houston Books George Strait and More

Thirteen country acts including George Strait are heading to the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Kacey Musgraves will kick off the concerts at Houston’s NRG Stadium Feb. 25. Additional headliners for that week include Prince Royce, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Cardi B and Turnpike Troubadours. Strait will close the shows on March 17 with Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 10 through the Houston Rodeo’s website.
Here is the complete concert lineup for the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo:
Kacey Musgraves
Prince Royce
Brooks & Dunn
Luke Bryan
Cardi B
Turnpike Troubadours
Panic! At the Disco
Old Dominion
Camila Cabello
Luke Combs
Tim McGraw
Zedd
Kane Brown
Los Tigres Del Norte
Zac Brown Band
Kings of Leon
Santana
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Brad Paisley
George Strait with special guests Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen