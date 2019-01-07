TV

Music City Recap: Season 2, Episodes 1 and 2

New Chances, New Choices; Playing With Fire
by 8m ago

Whew, wow, whoa: these are just a few of the words that came to mind during last week’s season two premiere of Music City.

Jackson has it bad for his new love Bailey, Alexandra vies for the mother of all crowns, Jessica picks out her dress for the big day, Alisa lays the smackdown, and Kerry and Rachyl…oh boy.

Here’s a recap of what you missed.

  1. Wedding Night Terrors

    Well, Jessica is engaged, and she’s worried about the wedding night. But Rachyl’s advice was pretty…simple?

  2. PR U Kidding Me?

    Kerry hires a publicist, and Rachyl feels blindsided.

  3. All My Exes

    It actually wasn’t that awkward between Jessica and Jackson… we’re kinda proud.

  4. Worth The Wait

    Well aren’t these two just the cutest…even when they’re having the hard talks about the real stuff. We’re excited for this wedding.

  5. In My Blood

    Kerry’s new publicist shows up for his show, but Rachyl does not. Two guesses why…

  6. Oh, Jeremiah.

    Rachyl was with Jeremiah… this is how Alisa feels about it.

  7. Miss U.S.A. Girl, Hey

    Alexandra is packing for the Miss U.S.A. pageant and we finally get to meet Molly.

  8. Going To The Chapel

    It’s a good dress, Jess. A really good dress.

  9. Hello?

    Ooh, Kerry. This isn’t looking good.

  10. SEE YA!

    Ooh, Bryant, this dang sure isn’t looking good, either.

All-new episodes of Music City air Thursday night at 10 PM ET on CMT. Stay in the conversation with the hashtag #MusicCityCMT.