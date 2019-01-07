Music City Recap: Season 2, Episodes 1 and 2

Whew, wow, whoa: these are just a few of the words that came to mind during last week’s season two premiere of Music City.
Jackson has it bad for his new love Bailey, Alexandra vies for the mother of all crowns, Jessica picks out her dress for the big day, Alisa lays the smackdown, and Kerry and Rachyl…oh boy.
Here’s a recap of what you missed.
-
Wedding Night Terrors
Well, Jessica is engaged, and she’s worried about the wedding night. But Rachyl’s advice was pretty…simple?
PR U Kidding Me?
Kerry hires a publicist, and Rachyl feels blindsided.
All My Exes
It actually wasn’t that awkward between Jessica and Jackson… we’re kinda proud.
Worth The Wait
Well aren’t these two just the cutest…even when they’re having the hard talks about the real stuff. We’re excited for this wedding.
In My Blood
Kerry’s new publicist shows up for his show, but Rachyl does not. Two guesses why…
Oh, Jeremiah.
Rachyl was with Jeremiah… this is how Alisa feels about it.
Miss U.S.A. Girl, Hey
Alexandra is packing for the Miss U.S.A. pageant and we finally get to meet Molly.
Going To The Chapel
It’s a good dress, Jess. A really good dress.
Hello?
- FAQ/Help
- CMT App
- CMT One Country
- Jobs
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Copyright
- Closed Captioning
- Partners
- Ad Choices
© 2019 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc.
-