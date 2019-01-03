Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

This year? Yeah. It’s here, and already there are things we need to talk about.

Like Brothers Osborne, for the win. One of their first tweets of the year was all about a tribute band they are thinking about starting, and we are in.

But Kelsea Ballerini came in right after the Osbornes with four simple words (and a picture worth about a thousand words). And her husband Morgan Evans corroborated her sentiment with a picture of his Mrs. on some bike in some vineyard. Luke Bryan’s Choc was hunted out. Miranda Lambert found a 1968 quote from Edward Abbey’s Desert Solitaire to launch her new year. Jake Owen posted an obituary of sorts for his beloved 1966 VW van. Tim McGraw had shout-outs for Mathias Enard and Tommy Orange. Thomas Rhett said his goodbyes to Telluride. Shania Twain shared a desert throwback to “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” The 1977 Rush fan in Darius Rucker seemed ancient to his teenager. Old Dominion seemed ancient to all of us in their throwback to their very early days in Nashville. And Maren Morris disappeared.

Thinking of starting an all ukulele, Iron Maiden cover band called Island Maiden. Who’s in? — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) January 5, 2019

New Zealand. Sav blanc. That’s it, that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/nwsaZZCexA — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 6, 2019

Oh the things she’ll do to get to more wine … pic.twitter.com/lKriUgNbCE — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) January 6, 2019

My 17 year old said “Dad what is that?!?!?!” pic.twitter.com/6HKICkjLX2 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) January 7, 2019