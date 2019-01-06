Lauren Alaina’s Search for Her Carefree Self

Lauren Alaina started her new year looking for her old self.

The one who didn’t care so much about everything, like what she was or wasn’t wearing, what people thought of her, and what the future would look like. So she went on social media over the first weekend of January 2019 — her last post before a self-imposed break from social media — and declared that she was going to be doing some serious searching.

Alaina included a throwback picture to illustrate the version of herself she’d be trying to find: “This Lauren didn’t care if she wore boy clothes. She preferred it actually. She didn’t know the future. It’s ups and downs. The happiness and pain it held. She didn’t know about heartbreak or loss. She didn’t know how cruel people can be or how much words can hurt, but she didn’t care what people thought of her or her boy clothes. She was happy and sure of herself. She knew she wanted to write songs and sing them. She loved fiercely and boldly. And most importantly, she knew how to smile through a mom bob,” she wrote.

“I want to live every day to be more like her. I’m looking behind every rock and corner for her this year, and I’m going to find her. I’m taking a little break from social media. I’ll be back soon. Probably not in a boy’s collared shirt, but I’ll be back more like her. Much love to all of you. Thank you for your continued support.”

I’m sure her 607,000 followers will miss her while she’s gone, but the ones who replied to her post seemed to understand exactly what she was going through. Even some of Alaina’s fellow artists chimed in with their support for her soul searching. Carly Pearce told her, “So much love.” Lindsay Ell told her, “Love you babe.” Cassadee Pope told her, “You’ve got this.” Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne told her, “Love this.” And country newcomer Tara Thompson said, “Love you and your mom bob.”

Alaina may not actually see all that support if she really and truly stays off social media, but hopefully, she can still feel the love somehow.