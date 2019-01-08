Hear Ryan Bingham’s New Single “Jingle and Go”

Ryan Bingham isn’t quite sure where his Oscar is at the moment. But chances are it’s probably hanging out at one of his daughter’s dollhouses.
Lately, she’s been playing with the statue he won in 2010 for his contribution to “The Weary Kind,” the Academy’s best original song that year from Crazy Heart. An Oscar is an honor many work a lifetime to receive yet never experience, and when that moment does happen for those lucky few, they typically want another. But that’s not the case for Bingham.
“I feel like that was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Bingham tells CMT.com. “I was in the right place at the right time. I had a wonderful time when all of that was happening. And I’m pretty happy with the one I got.”
Bingham believes he wouldn’t have his Oscar without the Texas roadhouses that groomed him into the artist he is today. The dive bar oases along Highway 69 in East Texas where Bingham cut his teeth are exalted in “Jingle and Go,” the latest single from American Love Song. With a voice that’s weathered and worn, Bingham sings with an attitude of the great East Texas bluesmen who came before him. Lightning Hopkins and Mance Lipscomb are among his heroes, and they, along with Bingham, were gifted with voices that sing as if they’re taking on the world like it doesn’t owe them a thing.