Bonnaroo Books Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has heavy doses of live country and Americana in its 2019 lineup. The four-night fest runs June 13-16 in Manchester, Tenn. the weekend following CMA Fest in Nashville.

Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Ruston Kelly, Brandi Carlile and Trampled By Turtles will represent country and Americana at the all-genre event. The Grand Ole Opry will return with special guests for a Thursday night (June 13) set following its 2018 debut.

Phish, Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Odesza and the Lumineers are among the headliners.

Tickets go on sale Thursday (Jan. 10) at noon ET through Bonnaroo’s website.

Your 2019 Lineup! (& this doesn’t even include the campgrounds!)

Tickets on sale THURSDAY 1/10 at Noon ET!

Snag a GA ticket for just $47 down using our payment plans

Explore the #Bonnaroo experience here: https://t.co/Van3ZsUr1Y pic.twitter.com/IMFHcXmpJA — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 8, 2019