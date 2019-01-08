Music

Bonnaroo Books Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile

See Who’s Playing the Farm in June
by 1h ago

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has heavy doses of live country and Americana in its 2019 lineup. The four-night fest runs June 13-16 in Manchester, Tenn. the weekend following CMA Fest in Nashville.

Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Ruston Kelly, Brandi Carlile and Trampled By Turtles will represent country and Americana at the all-genre event. The Grand Ole Opry will return with special guests for a Thursday night (June 13) set following its 2018 debut.

Phish, Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Odesza and the Lumineers are among the headliners.

Tickets go on sale Thursday (Jan. 10) at noon ET through Bonnaroo’s website.

Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.