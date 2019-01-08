Was Keith Urban #ALLIN?

Still Never Ever Coming Down from the Clemson Win

I bet that Keith Urban is all of us today. As in, he’s probably never ever coming down from that Clemson University win at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night (Jan. 7).

Technically, I don’t think Urban has ever declared which team he is rooting for, but I think it’s safe to say he was happy with Clemson’s remarkable win over the University of Alabama. It’s hard not to love a champion.

Sean M. Haffey

Urban performed at the Championship Tailgate at the National Championship Game outside of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Both Tigers fans and Crimson Tide fans packed into the stadium’s parking lot to hear Urban’s 90-minute set. And according to a press release, he remained unbiased throughout his show, accepting two dollars in Clemson Cash and an Alabama pom pom.



If Urban was on Team Clemson, he wouldn't be the first country star to support the players this season. At the recent Cotton Bowl — when Clemson defeated the University of Notre Dame's Fighting Irish — George Strait was seen cheering Clemson on wearing a sweatshirt and cap with the famous Tiger Paw logo. GEORGE #ALLIN | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/LzI162xCHp — Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) December 29, 2018 And Lee Brice, who played football for Clemson in the late 90s, was there at the Championship game on Monday with his brother, his father and his son. All bleeding orange, he posted on Twitter. Daddy, me, Lewis, Takoda… Clemson Tigers.. True Champions. Bleeding Orange.. Family.. Ultra Special. pic.twitter.com/QQBQ9TkyEb — Lee Brice (@leebrice) January 8, 2019




