Was Keith Urban #ALLIN?

I bet that Keith Urban is all of us today. As in, he’s probably never ever coming down from that Clemson University win at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night (Jan. 7).
Technically, I don’t think Urban has ever declared which team he is rooting for, but I think it’s safe to say he was happy with Clemson’s remarkable win over the University of Alabama. It’s hard not to love a champion.
Urban performed at the Championship Tailgate at the National Championship Game outside of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Both Tigers fans and Crimson Tide fans packed into the stadium’s parking lot to hear Urban’s 90-minute set. And according to a press release, he remained unbiased throughout his show, accepting two dollars in Clemson Cash and an Alabama pom pom.