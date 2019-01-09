Music

Florida Georgia Line Details 2019 Tour and FGL Fest

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour Features Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Canaan Smith
Florida Georgia Line’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour starts June 13 in Rogers, Ark. with Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen.

HARDY and Canaan Smith will join the tour on various dates before it wraps Sept. 28 in Irvine, Calif. Tickets go on sale Jan. 25 through Live Nation’s Megaticket.

