Florida Georgia Line Details 2019 Tour and FGL Fest

“We can’t wait to get back out and play all of these new songs for you,” Hubbard added. “It’s going to be fire!”

The Sept. 7 FGL Fest at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will feature performances by Dan + Shay, Nelly, Mitchell Tenpenny and others. Tickets for FGL Fest go on sale Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster, Live Nation and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s website.

The duo’s new set will be heavy on selections from its upcoming album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, which arrives Feb. 15. The 19-song collection features collaborations with Jason Derulo, Jason Aldean and HARDY.

Here are the initial dates for the Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour:

June 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

June 14: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

June 15: Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

July 11: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*

July 12: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center*

July 13: Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion*

July 18: Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion*

July 19: Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre*

July 20: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

July 25: Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

July 26: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park*

July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*

Aug. 1: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

Aug. 2: Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion*

Aug. 3: Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live*

Aug. 8: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 9: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 15: Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

Aug. 16: Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain+

Aug. 17: Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium+

Aug. 22: Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre+

Aug. 23: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center+

Aug. 24: Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater+

Aug. 29: West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre+

Aug. 30: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Aug. 31: Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood+

Sept. 7: Indianapolis, IN – Indianapolis Motor Speedway – FGL Fest

Sept. 12: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre+

Sept. 13: Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre+

Sept. 14: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater+

Sept. 19: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion+

Sept. 20: San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Sept. 21: San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater+

Sept. 26: Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre+

Sept. 27: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre+

Sept. 28: Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre+

*HARDY

+Canaan Smith