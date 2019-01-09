Lauren Akins Preps for Gig at Country Living

Obviously, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren have their hands full. Together, they are busy raising their two little girls Willa Gray and Ada James. But what’s that old Benjamin Franklin adage? If you want something done, ask a busy person.

So now, like so many working moms who can balance motherhood and a career, Lauren has taken on a new role as one of Country Living magazine’s Home & Family contributors.

The announcement was made in the magazine’s January/February issue, and Lauren’s stories will begin appearing in an issue this spring.

“Meet our new Home & Family contributor,” the magazine’s editor Rachel Hardage Barrett wrote inside the latest issue. “A Tennessee native and mother of two, Lauren Akins is passionate about old-fashioned outdoor play, easy at-home entertaining, and charitable causes, including Love One International. (You might also recognize her as the wife of country musician Thomas Rhett.) Look for her in future issues!”

Meanwhile, her husband Thomas Rhett is staying busy himself, balancing family, music and touring. This spring, his tour will make stops throughout Australia, Hawaii and Canada before landing back in the U.S. for a long list of shows through October 2019.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. Embedded from www.youtube.com



