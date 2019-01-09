Music

Luke Combs and Dan + Shay Still Have Top Album and Song

Lots of Titles Return as Holiday Fare Vanishes
Now purged of all holiday titles, the Billboard country charts have more returnees this week than a fifth-year class reunion. To be precise, 17 albums have come back into action.

First, though, let us note that Luke CombsThis One’s for You is once again the No. 1 album, while Dan + Shay’s “Speechless” continues its stature as the week’s most-played country song.

