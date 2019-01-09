Music Luke Combs and Dan + Shay Still Have Top Album and Song Lots of Titles Return as Holiday Fare Vanishes by Edward Morris 10h ago Now purged of all holiday titles, the Billboard country charts have more returnees this week than a fifth-year class reunion. To be precise, 17 albums have come back into action. First, though, let us note that Luke Combs’ This One’s for You is once again the No. 1 album, while Dan + Shay’s “Speechless” continues its stature as the week’s most-played country song. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> There are no new albums to report and only two new songs. They are Eric Church’s “Some of It” (checking in at No. 54) and Kane Brown’s “Good as You” (No. 55). Here are the returning albums — Elvis Presley’s Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits (No. 23), Florida Georgia Line EP (No. 24), Maren Morris’ Hero (No. 26), Tim McGraw’s Number One Hits (No. 29), Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me (No. 21). Also, Taylor Swift’s Fearless (No. 32) and Speak Now (No. 44), Old Dominion’s Happy Endings (No. 35), the soundtrack to Dumplin’; (No. 37), Jordan Davis’ Home State (No. 38), Cole Swindell’s All of It (No. 43), Russell Dickerson’s Yours (No. 45). And, The Best of John Denver (No, 46), Brooks & Dunn’s The Greatest Hits Collection (No. 47), Scotty McCrery’s Seasons Change (No. 48), Garth Brooks’ The Ultimate Hits (No. 49) and The Ultimate Waylon Jennings (No. 50). The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are the eponymous Dan + Shay, Brown’s Experiment, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller and Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes. Trooping in directly behind “Speechless” within the Top 5 songs cluster, we have Dustin Lynch’s “Good Girl,” Rhett’s “Sixteen,” Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot” and Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me.” Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.