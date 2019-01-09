Luke Combs and Dan + Shay Still Have Top Album and Song

</noscript> </div>

Here are the returning albums — Elvis Presley’s Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits (No. 23), Florida Georgia Line EP (No. 24), Maren Morris’ Hero (No. 26), Tim McGraw’s Number One Hits (No. 29), Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me (No. 21).

Also, Taylor Swift’s Fearless (No. 32) and Speak Now (No. 44), Old Dominion’s Happy Endings (No. 35), the soundtrack to Dumplin’; (No. 37), Jordan Davis’ Home State (No. 38), Cole Swindell’s All of It (No. 43), Russell Dickerson’s Yours (No. 45).

And, The Best of John Denver (No, 46), Brooks & Dunn’s The Greatest Hits Collection (No. 47), Scotty McCrery’s Seasons Change (No. 48), Garth Brooks’ The Ultimate Hits (No. 49) and The Ultimate Waylon Jennings (No. 50).

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are the eponymous Dan + Shay, Brown’s Experiment, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller and Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes.

Trooping in directly behind “Speechless” within the Top 5 songs cluster, we have Dustin Lynch’s “Good Girl,” Rhett’s “Sixteen,” Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot” and Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me.”