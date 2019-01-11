Hot 20: Jason Aldean Shares Story Behind “Can’t Hide Red”

Jason Aldean is no stranger to a good Florida Georgia Line collaboration.

The country artists all joined forces when the duo helped pen Aldean’s “Burnin’ It Down” in 2014, “Lights Come On” in 2016, and “You Make It Easy” in 2018.

But for the first time, Aldean actually made a trip into the recording studio with the duo’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. And on this weekend’s CMT Hot 20 Countdown, Aldean shared what it was like to come together for Florida Georgia Line’s “Can’t Hide Red.”

“It’s always funny to me to go in a studio with somebody else, and see how differently they do things versus how I do stuff,” Aldean told CMT’s Katie Cook. “It’s just a whole different way of recording music.”

When you hear Florida Georgia Line’s albums, Aldean said, you can hear that have their own sound. “That’s part of what makes them cool. And they have their process to go through to get that sound. But it’s cool for me to go in there, because you kind of learn stuff and go, ’Oh, I never thought about doing something like that.'”

“Can’t Hide Red” will be on their upcoming Can’t Say I Ain’t Country album due out mid-February. Hubbard and Kelley wrote the song with Rob Hatch, James McNair and Ben Stennis.

Check out the entire Aldean conversation on an all-new Hot 20 episode airing Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 12-13) at 9 a.m. ET.



