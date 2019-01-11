Exclusive: Mark Wills Preps Opry Induction

What makes Marks Wills’ music timeless is he knows that anyone will fall for a good story. He continues to perform songs that set the scene and takes listeners on journeys that span years in seconds; like he does in the Romeo and Juliet setup in the romance that plays out in his 1996 breakout hit, “Jacob’s Ladder.”
“I think the art of storytelling was huge back then,” Wills tells CMT.com of ‘90s country music. “I think if you get down to it, that’s what country music fans want now. I think they want to get back to great stories.”
Wills also believes his solid storytelling songs such as “I Do (Cherish You),” “19 Somethin’,” and “Back at One” are what got him an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry. He will be formally inducted tonight (Jan. 11) at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.