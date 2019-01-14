Loretta Lynn’s Birthday Tribute Books Garth Brooks, George Strait and More

Garth Brooks, Kacey Musgraves, George Strait and Keith Urban are among the artists who will perform an all-star tribute concert to celebrate Loretta Lynn’s birthday this spring.
The concert is set for April 1 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena ahead of her 87th birthday on April 14. Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 18) at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster.
The lineup includes Alan Jackson, Brandi Clark, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert, Pistol Annies, Trisha Yearwood and more.
