Jason Aldean Gears Up to Ride All Night

Hopefully reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean got some good rest over the holidays because he’s going to need it heading into an already jam-packed 2019.

The singer just announced a brand new tour, the 2019 Ride All Night Tour, which is set to kick off immediately following his headlining spots at Tortuga and Stagecoach music festivals.

The Ride All Night Tour will kick off with back-to-back nights in Uncasville, Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun Arena on May 3, and run until Sept. 28 in Detroit, Michigan.

Joining him for the ride are Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, and his bff Dee Jay Silver.

Fans can first purchase tickets beginning Friday, Jan. 25 for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com. Additional dates will continue to roll out over the coming weeks.

2019 Ride All Night Tour Dates

4/12 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tortuga Music Festival*

4/28 Indio, CA – Stagecoach*

5/03 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

5/04 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

5/09 Evansville, IN – The Ford Center

5/10 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

5/11 Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

5/16 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

5/17 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

5/18 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

6/28 Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

7/19 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/20 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/25 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

7/26 Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/27 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/09 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/10 Canandaigua, NY – CMAC Performing Arts Center

8/22 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8/23 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/24 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/05 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/06 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/07 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

9/12 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

9/13 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

9/14 Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

9/19 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9/20 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

9/27 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/28 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

*Lineup May Vary